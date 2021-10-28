Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Panthers Place DT Daviyon Nixon on Injured Reserve

    Carolina looses another player to the IR.
    Author:

    Panthers rookie defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, it is a season-ending injury.

    The Panthers' 2021 5th round pick played in seven games registering nine tackles, two QB hits, and 0.5 tackles for loss. Earlier in the season, Nixon saw just a handful of snaps per game but over the last two weeks, he appeared in 44 snaps - 22 in each game. 

    Although Nixon's injury takes a hit to the depth on the interior of the defensive line, this could open up a path for 7th round draft choice Phil Hoskins to be active for the first time this season. If Hoskins is active on Sunday, he will likely see a limited role behind Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, and Bravvion Roy.

    The Panthers and Falcons are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

