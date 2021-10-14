    • October 14, 2021
    Panthers Place P Joseph Charlton on Injured Reserve

    Carolina will be forced to work in a new punter.
    Author:

    The Panthers will dress a new specialist on Sunday as punter Joseph Charlton has been placed on injured reserve (back). Charlton has 21 punts on the year for an average of 39.1 yards per punt and a long of 54. 

    As a corresponding move, the Panthers elevated safety Kenny Robinson to give more depth in the secondary and to make an impact on special teams. Last week against the Eagles, Robinson got his hand on a punt which allowed it to only go a grand total of 16 yards.

    With no other punter on the roster, Carolina signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Winslow has served stints with the Bears, Cardinals, and Packers but has appeared in just two games.

