Panthers Place QB Matt Corral on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The season is over for the rookie quarterback.

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced the rookie quarterback Matt Corral has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after getting stepped on during last week's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

"I hate it for him," Rhule said. "I thought he was playing well too. I left him down there in that situation backed up because I wanted him to have that, here's the crowd, here's the noise. But I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early on in the game. Found some guys that were open, did some really good things. I know Matt's a battler. He's just going to have to grind taking care of his foot and all of the things he needs to do as a quarterback."

