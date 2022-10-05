Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games.

In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.

To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, the Panthers signed Juston Burris from the practice squad. Burris has a lot of experience in this defense, starting 20 games over the past two years at the strong safety spot for Phil Snow's unit. With the addition of Xavier Woods in free agency, Burris was the odd man out as Sam Franklin Jr. and Myles Hartsfield had special teams value.

The team also brought back former 2020 5th round pick Kenny Robinson to the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.