Panthers Place Two Players on Injured Reserve

The rookie receiver and veteran tackle will be done for the year.

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (foot) and veteran left tackle Cameron Erving (calf) have been placed on injured reserve thus putting an end to their 2021 season.

In 13 games this season, Marshall has struggled to find a role in the offense hauling in just 17 receptions for 138 yards. Coming into the year, the belief was that Marshall would settle into the No. 3 role behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. He also missed some time earlier in the season with a concussion but even when he's been healthy, the 2021 2nd round pick hasn't been involved much.

Erving has missed the previous two games which has allowed rookie Brady Christensen to slide into the starting left tackle spot. Erving has not performed well this season, particularly in pass protection. Should Christensen do well once again this Sunday, Erving may not get his starting job back in 2022.

In a series of other roster moves, the Panthers activated QB P.J. Walker, RB Reggie Bonnafon, TE Tommy Tremble, and LB Haason Reddick from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also signed defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off of the Steelers practice squad.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

