Panthers Player Ratings That Madden 23 Got Wrong

Last week, Madden 23 unveiled the overall rating for every single player in the NFL. For the most part, that ratings are pretty spot on but there are a few that just don't make any sense. Let's dive into the four player ratings that are either too high or too low on the Carolina Panthers' roster.

Too High:

Robbie Anderson - 81 overall

Robbie regressed massively from a promising 2020 campaign. It is easy to blame the stats on the shoulders of a poor offense, but his receiving counterpart in D.J. Moore had another solid season despite poor quarterback play. Anderson finished the season with a career low 519 receiving yards, a career low in receiving yards per game, and a career low in receiving yards per target. The Panthers are hoping that Robbie can have a bounce back season, but to have the same rating as guys like Jerry Jeudy and Allen Robinson II, I just don't see it at this point in time. I would have Robbie slated somewhere around the 77 overall range.

Sam Darnold - 71 overall

I get it, how can I rate somebody just a 71 overall as being "too high"? Simple, Darnold should be behind several backups in this league. Current starters that Sam Darnold is rated above or equal to includes Mitch Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Daniel Jones, and Davis Mills. There is an argument to be made that each of the aforementioned quarterbacks are all better at this point in time than Sam Darnold (okay, maybe not Daniel Jones, but you get my point). I believe Sam should be in the 68 overall range which would put him equal with Kenny Pickett, Tyler Huntley, and Nick Foles.

Too Low:

D.J. Moore - 88 overall

I refuse to believe that there are 15 current NFL receivers that are better than D.J. Moore. For reference, Michael Thomas has a 90 overall rating. Thomas has not caught a pass in the NFL since December 13th, 2020 and yet is two overall points higher than a receiver coming off three straight 1,100-yard seasons. D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Michael Thomas are all rated above D.J. and have never accomplished three straight 1,000 yard seasons. I would consider D.J. around a 91 overall, which would make him tied for 8th overall with Terry McLaurin and Keenan Allen.

Jeremy Chinn - 82 overall

Chinn's overall rating isn't the worst (although I believe it should be higher). There is one rating category that I completely disagree with. For Chinn to have a 75 tackle rating is absurd. Chinn is fresh off a 75 tackle season which ranks 8th in the NFL among defensive backs. I would encourage this stat level to be in the 80's. For instance, Jimmie Ward has a 81 tackle rating despite not being in the top 20 amongst defensive backs in tackles. I expect Chinn's rating to go up quickly this season.