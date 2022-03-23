Skip to main content

Panthers Re-Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

Carolina adds more depth in the cornerback room.

The Carolina Panthers and free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin agreed to terms on a one-year deal on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Melvin was a good rotational corner in a very deep cornerback room this past season. He recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in ten games (two starts). He only appeared in 40% of the team's defensive snaps which is roughly 35% lower than his career average. 

With Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Troy Pride Jr., and Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Melvin is the oldest player in the cornerback room at age 32.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-03-23T111345.047
GM Report

PODCAST: Free Agent Signings, Malik Willis & Cam Scenario + More

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17597270_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Would the Panthers Have to Trade Away to Land Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17838832_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17118014_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Reconstruct RB Christian McCaffrey's Contract

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_17404064_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mel Kiper Jr. Projects a New Name to the Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

By Schuyler CallihanMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17013579_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

By Schuyler CallihanMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17442070_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Free Agent QB Marcus Mariota Signs with Falcons

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_16787033_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Saints to Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022