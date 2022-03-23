Panthers Re-Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

The Carolina Panthers and free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin agreed to terms on a one-year deal on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Melvin was a good rotational corner in a very deep cornerback room this past season. He recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in ten games (two starts). He only appeared in 40% of the team's defensive snaps which is roughly 35% lower than his career average.

With Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Troy Pride Jr., and Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Melvin is the oldest player in the cornerback room at age 32.

