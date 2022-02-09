Skip to main content

Panthers Re-Sign Long Snapper J.J. Jansen

Carolina brings back veteran long snapper.

Veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal on Wednesday, making him the third player to re-sign with the organization this offseason joining fullback Giovanni Ricci and backup quarterback P.J. Walker. 

Jansen has spent 13 seasons with the team, appearing in 209 games. He will compete with 2021 6th round pick Thomas Fletcher who spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve.

The Panthers now have 21 unrestricted free agents which are listed below.

QB Cam Newton, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Alex Erickson, WR Brandon Zylstra, TE Ian Thomas, T Trent Scott, G John Miller, C Matt Paradis, DE Marquis Haynes Sr., DT DaQuan Jones, LB Jermaine Carter Jr. , LB Frankie Luvu, LB Haason Reddick, LB Julian Stanford, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Donte Jackson, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Juston Burris, S Sean Chandler, K Zane Gonzalez, P Lachlan Edwards.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17404005_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Re-Sign Long Snapper J.J. Jansen

1 minute ago
USATSI_14294676_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Steve Wilks Returns to Panthers Coaching Staff

2 hours ago
USATSI_10668929_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Positional Breakdown of Every Player Invited to the 2022 NFL Combine

2 hours ago
USATSI_17302860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

5 hours ago
USATSI_9083059_168388579_lowres
News

Jason Simmons Leaves Panthers for Job with Raiders

20 hours ago
USATSI_14791565_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Assistant Leaves to Take Job with Steelers

21 hours ago
USATSI_13848269_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire New Defensive Line Coach

21 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: QBs at the Senior Bowl, Super Bowl Picks + More

Feb 8, 2022