Panthers Re-Sign Long Snapper J.J. Jansen

Veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal on Wednesday, making him the third player to re-sign with the organization this offseason joining fullback Giovanni Ricci and backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

Jansen has spent 13 seasons with the team, appearing in 209 games. He will compete with 2021 6th round pick Thomas Fletcher who spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve.

The Panthers now have 21 unrestricted free agents which are listed below.

QB Cam Newton, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Alex Erickson, WR Brandon Zylstra, TE Ian Thomas, T Trent Scott, G John Miller, C Matt Paradis, DE Marquis Haynes Sr., DT DaQuan Jones, LB Jermaine Carter Jr. , LB Frankie Luvu, LB Haason Reddick, LB Julian Stanford, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Donte Jackson, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Juston Burris, S Sean Chandler, K Zane Gonzalez, P Lachlan Edwards.

