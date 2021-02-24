Panthers Re-Sign OT Trent Scott to One-Year Contract

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that offensive tackle Trent Scott and the team had agreed on a one-year deal.

Scott appeared in 14 games this past season and also made four starts filling in for the injured Russell Okung. He saw action on 347 of the team's snaps (34%), committed just three penalties, and allowed just two sacks.

The Panthers' number one priority this offseason has to be to re-sign starting right tackle Taylor Moton. If they are unable to get a long-term deal worked out, you can expect that GM Scott Fitterer will place the franchise tag on him. Teams can begin tagging players starting this upcoming Tuesday.

Starting left tackle Russell Okung is set to be an unrestricted free agent and with his age (32) and injury concerns, it would make sense that Carolina moves on from him and looks in another direction. With Okung likely gone, Trent Scott will have an opportunity to compete for that starting left tackle job in training camp. However, Carolina will likely add another tackle to the mix either in the draft or via free agency.

