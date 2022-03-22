Skip to main content

Panthers Reconstruct RB Christian McCaffrey's Contract

Carolina creates more cap space.

The Carolina Panthers continue to move around money to create some more cap space. Tuesday evening, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Panthers have reworked running back Christian McCaffrey's contract, clearing about $5.5 million in cap space.

Since signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension in the spring of 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in just ten games. The recent injuries led to McCaffrey's name popping up in trade rumors, but according to GM Scott Fitterer, the team was never actively shopping him.

"I told him what was the truth and what was not the truth. I think there was a report back in November that we were actively trying to trade him and that was not true. What I did tell him though is as a GM, I'll take any call. You can call and make any offer you want. That doesn't mean we're going to do it. That doesn't mean we're shopping you. I'll listen. I look at Christian as a foundation piece on this team, one of those building blocks. We're a better team when he's on the field. He's one of the elite players in the NFL. I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call. If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17404064_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mel Kiper Jr. Projects a New Name to the Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
USATSI_17013579_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

By Schuyler Callihan11 hours ago
USATSI_17442070_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Free Agent QB Marcus Mariota Signs with Falcons

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_16787033_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Saints to Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17442169_168388579_lowres
News

Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_13396703_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Toledo S Tycen Anderson

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_15308385_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17431203_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022