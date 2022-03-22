Panthers Reconstruct RB Christian McCaffrey's Contract

The Carolina Panthers continue to move around money to create some more cap space. Tuesday evening, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Panthers have reworked running back Christian McCaffrey's contract, clearing about $5.5 million in cap space.

Since signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension in the spring of 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in just ten games. The recent injuries led to McCaffrey's name popping up in trade rumors, but according to GM Scott Fitterer, the team was never actively shopping him.

"I told him what was the truth and what was not the truth. I think there was a report back in November that we were actively trying to trade him and that was not true. What I did tell him though is as a GM, I'll take any call. You can call and make any offer you want. That doesn't mean we're going to do it. That doesn't mean we're shopping you. I'll listen. I look at Christian as a foundation piece on this team, one of those building blocks. We're a better team when he's on the field. He's one of the elite players in the NFL. I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call. If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey."

