BREAKING: Panthers Release DE Morgan Fox

Carolina cuts ties with Morgan Fox after one season.

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers released defensive end Morgan Fox, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This past season, Fox played in all 17 games, starting nine of them. He accounted for 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. The move will reportedly save $2.3 million in cap space.

Fox agreed to a two-year, $8.1 million contract last offseason.

