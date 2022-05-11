Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Rookies
Numbers have been handed out but are subject to change.
Draftees
OT Ikem Ekwonu - 79
QB Matt Corral - 9
LB Brandon Smith - 40
OL Cade Mays - 64
DE Amaré Barno - 46
CB Kalon Barnes -35
Undrafted free agents
QB Davis Cheek - 4
RB John Lovett - 37
WR Derek Wright - 83
WR Ra'Shaun Henry - 10
WR Charleston Rambo - 85
WR Talolo Limu-Jones - 13
WR Andrew Parchment - 15
TE Josh Babicz - 87
DT Marquan McCall - 78
LB Khalon Tolson - 94
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley - 52
LB Arron Mosby - 90
S Drew Hartlaub - 37
