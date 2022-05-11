Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Rookies

Numbers have been handed out but are subject to change.

Draftees

OT Ikem Ekwonu - 79

QB Matt Corral - 9

LB Brandon Smith - 40

OL Cade Mays - 64

DE Amaré Barno - 46

CB Kalon Barnes -35

Undrafted free agents

QB Davis Cheek - 4

RB John Lovett - 37

WR Derek Wright - 83

WR Ra'Shaun Henry - 10

WR Charleston Rambo - 85

WR Talolo Limu-Jones - 13

WR Andrew Parchment - 15

TE Josh Babicz - 87

DT Marquan McCall - 78

LB Khalon Tolson - 94

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley - 52

LB Arron Mosby - 90

S Drew Hartlaub - 37

