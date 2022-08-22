Skip to main content

Panthers Release Two Players Ahead of Monday's Practice

The roster drops to 83.

The Carolina Panthers released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and linebacker Khalan Tolson on Monday, reducing the roster to 83 players.

Pleasants saw a lot of action at right tackle, but worked at both tackle spots throughout the preseason. He spent some time with the Panthers on the practice squad last season but was never active for a game. Pleasants struggled in preseason play allowing a couple of sacks and a handful of pressures while working with the threes.

Tolson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this spring. Tolson would have been more production at Illinois had he stayed healthy but that wasn't the case. He missed 11 games in his three years as a starter but still managed to rack up 128 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The team will need to cut ties with three more players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline, dropping the total number of players to 80. 

