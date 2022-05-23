Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

Carolina and Seattle are still considering bringing in the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers.

For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson and even Russell Wilson, Carolina's options to make an upgrade at the position have dwindled. As for Mayfield, well, there aren't many teams looking to make a move for him. The only two teams that have shown any bit of interest in recent weeks are the Seattle Seahawks and the Panthers, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Per Howe, both teams have had conversations with Cleveland about a trade but are in a "holding pattern."

Considering that there are only two teams that are reportedly "in play" for Mayfield, I would be shocked if either of them actually pull the trigger on a trade. Instead, we'll probably see Carolina and Seattle force Cleveland to release Mayfield. There's no way either team will give up future draft assets for his large 2022 salary, especially Carolina who has already committed $18 million to Sam Darnold.

The Panthers and Browns also discussed a trade during the second night of last month's draft before head coach Matt Rhule helped negotiate a deal with New England to move up and select Matt Corral in the third round.

