Skip to main content

Panthers Restructure Taylor Moton's Contract

Carolina creates a little cap space ahead of free agency.

With free agency just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers needed to create more cap space in order to address certain areas of the roster and potentially re-sign CB Stephon Gilmore and/or LB Haason Reddick.

Friday morning, the Panthers announced that the team has restructured starting right tackle, Taylor Moton's contract which will create roughly $11.3 million in cap space, according to a league source.

Moton signed a four-year, $72 million extension last July, avoiding playing under the franchise tag. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17606773_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17820159_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Recap of Day 1 at the Combine: Malik Willis Shows Out

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_16895697_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Panthers 'Just Want a Chance' in Bidding War for Haason Reddick

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17384559_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Fitterer Says There's 'Ongoing Talks' with Stephon Gilmore

By Schuyler CallihanMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17259520_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

By Schuyler CallihanMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17412984_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

PODCAST: Is Cam Newton Still an Option?

By Schuyler CallihanMar 3, 2022
Cam
GM Report

Panthers 'Still Open' to Bringing Back Cam Newton

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17809526_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Everything Scott Fitterer Said at the NFL Combine

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022