Panthers Restructure Taylor Moton's Contract
Carolina creates a little cap space ahead of free agency.
With free agency just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers needed to create more cap space in order to address certain areas of the roster and potentially re-sign CB Stephon Gilmore and/or LB Haason Reddick.
Friday morning, the Panthers announced that the team has restructured starting right tackle, Taylor Moton's contract which will create roughly $11.3 million in cap space, according to a league source.
Moton signed a four-year, $72 million extension last July, avoiding playing under the franchise tag.
