Panthers Roundtable: Is D.J. Moore a Pro Bowl Receiver in 2020?

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore has quickly emerged as one of the game's best young receivers. In 2019, he totaled 87 receptions, 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Racking up those kind of numbers is extremely impressive considering he had Kyle Allen and Will Grier as his quarterback's for 14 games instead of Cam Newton.

With the 2020 season just around the corner, we ask the question: Can D.J. Moore become a Pro Bowler this season?

Jason Hewitt

D.J. Moore could definitely have a Pro Bowl season. He has only increased in production since he’s been drafted. With Joe Brady’s innovative offensive scheme along with the additions of Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson, Moore could have more opportunities to shine this year. The best is yet to come, and this year could be the perfect opportunity for him to have a breakout season that is Pro Bowl worthy.

Schuyler Callihan

If the 2019 season told me anything, it's that with a healthy starting quarterback D.J. Moore could put up some rather ridiculous numbers. With the Panthers having so many weapons in their arsenal, team's can't zero-in on Moore every play. A Pro Bowl type season for Moore is very much possible and probably should be expected. He has all the tools to become not only a No. 1 receiver, but to become one of the best receivers in the league.

Do you think Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore will make the Pro Bowl in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

