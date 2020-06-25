AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers Roundtable: Is D.J. Moore a Pro Bowl Receiver in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore has quickly emerged as one of the game's best young receivers. In 2019, he totaled 87 receptions, 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Racking up those kind of numbers is extremely impressive considering he had Kyle Allen and Will Grier as his quarterback's for 14 games instead of Cam Newton.

With the 2020 season just around the corner, we ask the question: Can D.J. Moore become a Pro Bowler this season?

Jason Hewitt

D.J. Moore could definitely have a Pro Bowl season. He has only increased in production since he’s been drafted. With Joe Brady’s innovative offensive scheme along with the additions of Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson, Moore could have more opportunities to shine this year. The best is yet to come, and this year could be the perfect opportunity for him to have a breakout season that is Pro Bowl worthy.

Schuyler Callihan

If the 2019 season told me anything, it's that with a healthy starting quarterback D.J. Moore could put up some rather ridiculous numbers. With the Panthers having so many weapons in their arsenal, team's can't zero-in on Moore every play. A Pro Bowl type season for Moore is very much possible and probably should be expected. He has all the tools to become not only a No. 1 receiver, but to become one of the best receivers in the league.

Do you think Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore will make the Pro Bowl in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2016 Draft Class

Making some changes with the Carolina Panthers 2016 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sartana

Where Does Teddy Bridgewater Rank on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB List?

The Panthers new quarterback not getting much love from Chris Simms

Schuyler Callihan

Andre Smith Donates 600 Chromebooks With the Help of Lenovo

Once again, the Panthers linebacker stepped up for the community

Jason Hewitt

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2015 Draft Class

Making some changes with the Carolina Panthers 2015 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Becoming the Man in Charge in Virtual Meetings

The Panthers new quarterback isn't taking long to claim a leadership role

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina's Potential Chemistry Issues

A lack of cohesion might be a concern for the Panthers this season

Jason Hewitt

If Reinstated, Should the Panthers Consider Josh Gordon?

Could the Panthers be interested in Josh Gordon?

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80

Panthers Ready For D.J. Moore to Take His Game to the "Next Level"

Wide receiver D.J. Moore should have a stellar season in 2020 for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey & Shaq Thompson Launching Community Initiative '22 Together'

Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson aim to unite Charlotte through sports programs for underserved youths.

Jack Duffy

Joe Brady "Loves the Direction" of the QB Room

The Panthers offensive coordinator has belief in his signal callers

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80