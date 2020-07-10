AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers Roundtable: Will Carolina Draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in 2021?

Schuyler Callihan

Many believe that the Carolina Panthers will be one of a handful of teams that will be in contention for the number one overall pick in 2021. There is belief that should the Panthers finish in the bottom three of the league, that the team would select a quarterback with their top pick. Today, we discuss whether or not the Panther will be in position to take one of the top quarterbacks in next year's draft class.

Jason Hewitt:

"I don’t think the Panthers will draft a quarterback in 2021, because I expect Bridgewater to have a decent season. He probably won’t blow anyone away statistically, but he has a winning mentality that should help him lead the team to a few victories. I anticipate that the team will continue to focus on defense in next year’s draft, since that’s where many of its weaknesses are. We will see how this season plays out, though."

Schuyler Callihan:

"I've gone on the record several times saying that I don't believe Teddy Bridgewater is a 'bridge' quarterback. For the Panthers to select Lawrence or Fields, they have to be somewhere in the top three picks of the draft. Don't get me wrong, Carolina will have a top ten pick in the 2021 draft, but the Panthers offense will be too explosive in 2020 and push them out of contention for either of these quarterbacks. Trey Lance could also be an option, but if Bridgewater steps up to the plate as I expect, there's no reason for Carolina to be looking for another signal caller."

Do you think the Panthers will be in position to draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

53 Men: RB Mike Davis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Mike Davis will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

KenB1956

Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Is Greg Little the future at left tackle for the Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

If Bridgewater Struggles, Then What?

What will the Panthers do if Teddy Bridgewater has a down year?

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Throw More TDs than Cam Newton

Oddsmakers favor Carolina's new starting quarterback to throw more passing TDs than their former MVP Cam Newton in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

KenB1956

53 Men: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey can have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Dennis Daley Provides Depth For Panthers O-Line

The second-year lineman started nine games last year

Jason Hewitt

National Media Continues to Offer Bridgewater High Praise

Bridgewater was recently lauded for his electric personality and immense leadership that he will bring to Carolina in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

RFH958

53 Men: QB Will Grier Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers QB Will Grier could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for Curtis Samuel?

The Panthers fourth year receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100