Panthers Should Avoid Getting Involved in Carson Wentz Trade Talks

Carolina needs a quarterback but not just any quarterback.
The Panthers swung and missed for Matthew Stafford who ended up being dealt to the Los Angeles Rams. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers offered QB Teddy Bridgewater, the No. 8 overall pick, and a 5th rounder to Detroit. 

The Rams outbid the Panthers by sending three first-round picks and QB Jared Goff. Now, it appears the next domino to fall will be Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz. Schefter reported that a trade is likely to happen “soon” and that Philadelphia is looking for a “Stafford-like package” in return. 

In a recent article by Tim McManus of ESPN, the Panthers were listed as a possible trade destination for Wentz. 

It may seem like Teddy Bridgewater’s days in Carolina are numbered but Wentz is not the quarterback to bring into the fold. He has regressed over the last couple of years to the point where he was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts. Trading for a guy that is prone to turning the ball over has an absurd contract, and got benched for a rookie is exactly the type of quarterback Carolina needs to stay far away from regardless of what the Eagles want in return.

If GM Scott Fitterer feels the need to acquire a veteran quarterback via trade, Texans QB Deshaun Watson is who the focus should be placed on, not Wentz. 

