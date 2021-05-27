Sports Illustrated home
Panthers Sign DE Frank Herron

Carolina brings back a familiar face.
The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Frank Herron. Herron was recently on the Panthers' roster but was waived to make room for the team's undrafted free agent signings.

To make room for Herron, the Panthers waived recently signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson.

Herron went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but has since latched on with the  Patriots, Seahawks, Titans, Lions, and Dolphins. He has only appeared in seven career games (all with Lions) in his short career and has made 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.

