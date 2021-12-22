Skip to main content
    Panthers Sign New Kicker to Replace the Injured Zane Gonzalez

    Carolina has inked a new kicker.
    Author:

    Prior to Sunday's game in Buffalo, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez injured his quad in pregame warmups and the team had to roll with wide receiver Brandon Zylstra as its kickoff man. Carolina did not attempt a field goal or extra point in the game. Instead, they were forced to go for it on fourth downs or punt in situations where they would normally just kick a field goal.

    Earlier this week, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Gonzalez's injury looked as if he would miss a significant amount of time and with just three games remaining in the season, he would be unlikely to return.

    On Tuesday, Carolina signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad. The Panthers have some familiarity with Hajrullahu having brought him on to their practice squad last December.

    Hajrullahu played in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and made 47 of 55 fields goals.

