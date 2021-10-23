    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Panthers Sign RB Ameer Abdullah, Elevate Two Receivers

    Carolina makes a handful of roster moves on Saturday.
    Author:

    Earlier today, the Panthers announced that starting left tackle Cameron Erving (neck, illness) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) did not travel with the team to New York. 

    Moments ago, the team announced the signing of running back Ameer Abdullah who was with the Minnesota Vikings last week when they came to Charlotte. Abdullah had a 45-yard kick return in the first half to give Minnesota good starting field position. With Alex Erickson's status up in the air, Abdullah could be utilized on the return unit in addition to providing depth at running back behind Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman. 

    Also, the team elevated two receivers from the practice squad, Keith Kirkwood and Aaron Parker as standard elevations. Kirkwood appeared in one game for the Panthers a year ago and made one catch before being knocked out of the game to a left clavicle injury. 

    The Panthers and Giants kickoff from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

