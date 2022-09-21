Panthers Sign RB Raheem Blackshear

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers signed running back Raheem Blackshear off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Blackshear, 24, signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He flashed in the preseason and had a nice outing against Carolina rushing for 47 yards on 13 carries while hauling in two receptions for 12 yards and returning two kicks for a 50 yards.

Following today's practice, head coach Matt Rhule explained the reasoning behind signing Blackshear and what his role with the team may be.

"I think that's just a guy that we have interest in. Dan [Morgan] and Scott [Fitterer] had scouted him and liked him. Liked what he did in the preseason. We had a spot on the 53. He's a young player that we think has a lot of potential. Where he fits in? As a returner maybe or even as a fourth back, it remains to be seen. But we wanted to take advantage of the spot on the roster."

