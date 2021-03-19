Panthers Sign WR David Moore

With Curtis Samuel leaving Carolina in free agency by signing with the Washington Football Team, the Panthers needed to add to the receiver room.

Thursday evening, the Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore.

GM Scott Fitterer knows Moore extremely well after having worked for the Seahawks during all years of Moore’s career. He was a nice complementary receiver to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and will likely fill the same role alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

This past season Moore caught 35 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.