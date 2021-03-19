Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Panthers Sign WR David Moore

Carolina fills the void left behind by Curtis Samuel
With Curtis Samuel leaving Carolina in free agency by signing with the Washington Football Team, the Panthers needed to add to the receiver room.

Thursday evening, the Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore. 

GM Scott Fitterer knows Moore extremely well after having worked for the Seahawks during all years of Moore’s career. He was a nice complementary receiver to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and will likely fill the same role alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. 

This past season Moore caught 35 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns. 

