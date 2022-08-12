Panthers Starters to Play in Preseason Game vs Washington

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is doing his very best to delay naming a starting quarterback, even for a preseason game. Following Fan Fest on Thursday, Rhule declined to reveal who will start the game on Saturday in Washington, but did inform reporters of the plan for each of the four quarterbacks.

"We won't announce that yet, but we know each guy is going to get a series. We'll play a lot of our starters 8, 10, 12, 15 plays depending on how the series goes. So, we'll play each quarterback for one series and get those guys out."

Once Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold each get their one series, P.J. Walker and Matt Corral will handle the rest of the QB reps.

Despite many of the starters playing, there are a few who will not be in uniform; cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson. Rhule said that the foot is not bothering Horn and that they wanted to ease him back in rather than rushing him into game action. Thompson has yet to participate in practice after having his knee cleaned out this offseason. There is no major concern with his availability for the start of the regular season at this time.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play either.

