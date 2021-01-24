Panthers Tabbed as Potential Landing Spot for Matthew Stafford

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers are going to be in the center of every rumor involving a quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater had a mediocre season throwing for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Carolina has already been mentioned as a team that could be “in the mix” for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson if he’s made available and now, they are being talked about when it comes to Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford. Reports surfaced over the weekend that the Lions and Stafford have agreed to "part ways" and the organization will look to find a trade partner for him.

In a recent article by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers were one of the ten teams named as a potential landing spot for Stafford. Other teams include the Colts, 49ers, Football Team, Saints, Patriots, Broncos, Steelers, Rams, and Jets.

Stafford would be a great quarterback for the Panthers to have and be a mentor to a younger QB that can develop underneath him. The only problem is that he still has three years left on his current deal and will be owed $9.5 million in 2021, and $12.5 million in 2022. With the Panthers' cap situation, I don’t see them being interested in paying a 32-year old quarterback that much money who won’t be the guy for the next ten or so years.

If the Panthers want to move on from Teddy Bridgewater, their best option is to draft a quarterback in this year’s draft, keep Bridgewater for the 2021 season, and then release him. Doing so would reduce the dead cap hit from $20 million to $5 million according to spotrac.

