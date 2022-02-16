Panthers to be a 'Major Player' in the QB Market?

Whether it's this offseason or next, the Carolina Panthers will need to address the quarterback position once again. The Sam Darnold experiment didn't work out in 2021 and is unlikely to work in 2022. However, the Panthers have committed $18 million to Darnold through next season after picking up the 5th-year option on his rookie contract shortly after acquiring him from the New York Jets.

Before the Panthers made the deal for Darnold, they had shown interest in Deshaun Watson and made an offer to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. For Stafford, it couldn't have worked out any better as he rejected the trade to Carolina and went to the LA Rams and won a Super Bowl in year one.

There's a lot of talk about whether or not the Panthers could make a similar year three jump to that of the Cincinnati Bengals. During Zac Taylor's first two years as Bengals head coach, the team had a 6-25-1 record. In year three, he made the Super Bowl. I get the comparison for a lot of reasons but the real question may be can the Panthers become the next 2020 Buccaneers or 2021 Rams? Both teams had solid defenses and elite playmakers at the skill positions but lacked a high caliber quarterback, much like the Panthers. Tampa signed Tom Brady and won a ring in his first year and the same with Stafford in LA.

According to Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, he gets the feeling that the Panthers are going to be a "major player" for a quarterback this offseason.

"David Tepper is not a quiet man in the corner of a room watching all of these NFL teams spend money. David Tepper with the Panthers wants to win and this guy has more money than all of these owners and it's time for us to go and do something big. Now, I know there's a salary cap, but when I say he's got a lot of money, there is an attitude, there is an ethos, there's a way you go about your lifestyle and this guy is not meek. This guy swings for the fences. I spoke to him on Friday night, I was at an event and he was like, 'gosh, it would be great to play in one of these things.' Yes, all the owners are at the Super Bowl and pop in at events here and there but gosh it's painful watching other teams be celebrated and you know you want it so bad. I look at the team and yes, McCaffrey has been hurt the past couple of years but when he's healthy, he's good to go. The defense is young and talented and ready to rock. They have a gaping hole at one position - the quarterback spot. I look at Russell Wilson. I look at Aaron Rodgers. I look at Deshaun Watson. I look at Jimmy Garoppolo. I look at Kirk Cousins. I look at all these guys who might possibly be on the block to be acquired. Heck, I look at Tom Brady and if Tepper says to him here, Brady, we'll make it work together. You can be a part of my hedge fund. I don't know what you want just help bring me to the Lombardi. When you run a $15 billion company, you're not sitting there to be mediocre. So, I think the Panthers are a team to watch at the quarterback position especially."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.