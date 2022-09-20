Panthers to Get More Receivers Involved Moving Forward

When the Panthers initially set the 53-man roster for the 2022 season, it came as a bit of a surprise to see them carry seven wide receivers. What's been even more shocking is the fact that we're now two games in and have yet to see Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall, or Laviska Shenault play a single snap.

DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, and Shi Smith have been the only receivers to see game action thus far and after rewatching Sunday's game against the Giants, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that they must find ways to get those other receivers on the field.

"I think we have to start playing more guys at the receiver position. We want those guys out there. They're good players for us. Terrace [Marshall] is coming on. Rashard [Higgins] is a guy we know can play. We just have to get those guys on the field a little bit more."

Higgins had a strong showing in training camp and made a few catches in preseason play. Given his prior history with Baker Mayfield, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense as to why he's not involved in the game plan.

"I just think Rashard needs opportunities," said Rhule. "I think he's practiced well and he's proved in camp that he can get open. We kind of went in with those three guys and we're going to be in some no-huddle and play those guys but there's opportunities to rotate. That to me is one of the things, it's early in the week, but I feel like there's players that can help us. We have to get them in the game."

