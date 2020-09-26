Panthers to Watch in Week Three

This week, the Panthers will be traveling to sunny California in an important matchup against the Chargers. Carolina is currently 0-2 and a 6.5 point underdog for this game. Matt Rhule has yet to win a football game as an NFL head coach, but this team is looking to change that. Winning on the west coast against this formidable Chargers squad will be a daunting challenge, but this is a must-win game for the Panthers.

Here are three players who should be especially focused on this week, considering their significance to the team and the amount of impact they should have against Los Angeles.

Mike Davis

Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve after receiving an ankle injury in last week's loss against the Buccaneers. Before going any further, read what Matt Rhule had to say about Davis:

"Mike Davis is a starting tailback in the National Football League. He made some great catches, he was physical, he was ready when his number was called and he'll play well in Christian's absence. He's a big back, he runs with power, runs good routes, has good hands, he can block, he's really intelligent, so he'll play well for us."

Rhule is high on Davis, but that may not be convincing enough to experts and fans. He will not be the do-it-all back that McCaffrey was for the team, but he will have to play well this week in order for this offense to be successful.

Curtis Samuel

Samuel has been quiet for the last two games. In total, he recorded seven receptions for 51 yards against the Raiders and Buccaneers. He has yet to record a touchdown this season. Joe Brady stated that he plans on using Samuel's skillset more this week. "With his speed on the field, with him being able to push the ball deep, I have to utilize him more in the pass game." The offense is going to have to open up in order to win this game, and Samuel will have to be an essential part of that transition.

Brian Burns

Even though the Panthers have been lacking in terms of generating pressure for the quarterback to deal with, Brian Burns has looked impressive at times.

Watch Burns' spin move against the Buccaneers here:

The problem is that he, like every other pass rusher on this team, has yet to record a sack. This week could be a great opportunity for him to be a huge problem for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. His teammates on the line of scrimmage will have to improve their performances this week if this defense wants to make a statement, but Brian Burns may have to be the man to lead the charge. I expect him to have a big game and record the team's first sack of the season this Sunday.

