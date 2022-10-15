Panthers Update Jaycee Horn's Status vs Rams

Second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn will not be traveling with the team to Los Angeles this Sunday as he's been ruled out with a rib injury.

Friday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Horn was trending in the right direction but didn't want to rush him back and it turns into something long-term, especially with how much season there is left to be played.

In five games this season, Horn has tallied 17 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception. With Horn ruled out, the Panthers elevated fellow cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad. Hayes stood out in preseason play returning an interception off of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe for a touchdown. He made several plays during the team's training camp in Spartanburg, nearly securing a spot on the 53-man roster.

Carolina also elevated QB Jacob Eason from the practice squad and signed defensive end Arron Mosby from the practice squad.

