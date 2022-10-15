Skip to main content

Panthers Update Jaycee Horn's Status vs Rams

Carolina will be without its best corner on Sunday.

Second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn will not be traveling with the team to Los Angeles this Sunday as he's been ruled out with a rib injury.

Friday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Horn was trending in the right direction but didn't want to rush him back and it turns into something long-term, especially with how much season there is left to be played.

In five games this season, Horn has tallied 17 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception. With Horn ruled out, the Panthers elevated fellow cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad. Hayes stood out in preseason play returning an interception off of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe for a touchdown. He made several plays during the team's training camp in Spartanburg, nearly securing a spot on the 53-man roster.

Carolina also elevated QB Jacob Eason from the practice squad and signed defensive end Arron Mosby from the practice squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19219569_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18891260_168388579_lowres
GM Report

P.J. Walker Expected to Start at QB vs Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19206388_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Rams Game

By Schuyler Callihan
Black Cyan Purple Modern Neon Versus YouTube thumbnail
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Rams Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17444244
GM Report

Sean Payton Calls Panthers Head Coaching Job 'Attractive'

By Ian Black
IMG_0619
GM Report

Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0617
GM Report

Al Holcomb Talks Being Promoted, Relationship with Steve Wilks, Rams Offense + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894473_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk

By Schuyler Callihan