Panthers Who Have Contracts Set to Expire in 2021
Schuyler Callihan
As we near the start of the 2020 NFL season, we look at which Carolina Panthers are entering the final year of their current contract. These guys are all playing for their jobs and even if they end up in a new uniform in 2021, this season will be extremely important to them. Having a big year or outplaying their expectations could help them receive a nice bump in pay with their next contract.
Below are the players on the Panthers' roster that have contracts expiring after this season.
FB Alex Armah
RB Reggie Bonnafon
RB Mike Davis
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Seth Roberts
WR Pharoh Cooper
WR DeAndrew White
WR Keith Kirkwood
WR Brandon Zylstra
WR Damion Jeanpiere
WR Ishmael Hyman
TE Chris Manhertz
TE Temarrick Hemingway
OT Russell Okung
OT Taylor Moton
OT Aaron Monteiro
OL Matt Kaskey
OL Tyler Marz
C Tyler Larsen
OG John Miller
OG Chris Reed
LS J.J. Jansen
DE Chris Smith
DT Woodrow Hamilton
DE Efe Obada
DL DaVonte Lambert
LB Tahir Whitehead
LB Sione Teuhema
CB Corn Elder
CB Cole Luke
S Quin Blanding
S T.J. Green
K Joey Slye
After glancing at this list, one thing really sticks out to me - both projected starting offensive tackles are present. Russell Okung was acquired from the Chargers and is likely to be grooming along young offensive tackle Greg Little as the future. Taylor Moton is a mainstay on the right side and is someone that should be re-signed following the 2020 season.
It will be interesting to see what they do with Okung. Do they have him stick around beyond this season? Or do they let him walk and slide Little into his spot?
Aside from the two tackles, wide receiver Curtis Samuel is the biggest name on this list that will be worthy of watching. He has yet to establish himself as a top viable option in the passing game, but has shown flashes. If he has a solid 2020, I would expect the Panthers to do everything in their power to re-sign him to a new deal.
Which names on this list do you think the Panthers need to re-sign following this upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
