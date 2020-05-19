Panthers Who Have Contracts Set to Expire in 2021

As we near the start of the 2020 NFL season, we look at which Carolina Panthers are entering the final year of their current contract. These guys are all playing for their jobs and even if they end up in a new uniform in 2021, this season will be extremely important to them. Having a big year or outplaying their expectations could help them receive a nice bump in pay with their next contract.

Below are the players on the Panthers' roster that have contracts expiring after this season.

FB Alex Armah

RB Reggie Bonnafon

RB Mike Davis

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Seth Roberts

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR DeAndrew White

WR Keith Kirkwood

WR Brandon Zylstra

WR Damion Jeanpiere

WR Ishmael Hyman

TE Chris Manhertz

TE Temarrick Hemingway

OT Russell Okung

OT Taylor Moton

OT Aaron Monteiro

OL Matt Kaskey

OL Tyler Marz

C Tyler Larsen

OG John Miller

OG Chris Reed

LS J.J. Jansen

DE Chris Smith

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DE Efe Obada

DL DaVonte Lambert

LB Tahir Whitehead

LB Sione Teuhema

CB Corn Elder

CB Cole Luke

S Quin Blanding

S T.J. Green

K Joey Slye

After glancing at this list, one thing really sticks out to me - both projected starting offensive tackles are present. Russell Okung was acquired from the Chargers and is likely to be grooming along young offensive tackle Greg Little as the future. Taylor Moton is a mainstay on the right side and is someone that should be re-signed following the 2020 season.

It will be interesting to see what they do with Okung. Do they have him stick around beyond this season? Or do they let him walk and slide Little into his spot?

Aside from the two tackles, wide receiver Curtis Samuel is the biggest name on this list that will be worthy of watching. He has yet to establish himself as a top viable option in the passing game, but has shown flashes. If he has a solid 2020, I would expect the Panthers to do everything in their power to re-sign him to a new deal.

Which names on this list do you think the Panthers need to re-sign following this upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.