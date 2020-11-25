Player Reactions to the Panthers' Week 11 Shutout

For the first time in over a month, the Carolina Panthers found themselves on the winning side of an NFL game and boy, did they do it in convincing fashion by shutting out the Minnesota Vikings 20-0.

Following the game, several players were made available to the media to talk about Sunday's game. The hot topic? What it meant to be a part of a shutout in the NFL. Here's what some of the players had to say:

Brian Burns

It was great. Throughout the week we were preaching details, we were preaching execution, everybody doing their job at an elite level and our preparation really showed today. Man, we just had a lot of fun out there, to be honest. Like I said, we put a lot of emphasis on details and that was one of our main problems. We really solved that today and we showed it. To be honest, everyone was just playing, just having fun. You play your best ball when you are having fun. When you’re beating up on somebody else, that’s when you play your best ball. You’re not worried about anything that goes wrong, because you’re just having fun, just getting back to the game. We really had a good time out there today."

Tre Boston

"It is not easy to do in this league. When you do it, it’s a blessing. It attests to the hard work that you put in, week in, week out. Especially like Joe just got done saying, last week we got it handed to us and this week we came back out understanding that, we don’t have to do anything special, we just have to do our jobs and guys went out there and they did their jobs and did them well."

Juston Burris

"It meant everything. It was great, especially after last week, especially after that second half of last week. We just wanted to come out and show everybody we’re a great defense and we did that. I think a lot of guys were running to the ball, a lot of guys saw the chance to shut them out and we started playing harder. You could see it by the d- line getting off and making great plays. It’s easy as a secondary when you have a d-line that’s hunting like that, so we appreciate those guys."

The Panthers became just the 2nd team to record a shutout this season in the NFL with the first one coming back in week six when the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 24-0.

