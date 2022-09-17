Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants

The Panthers head into a Week 2 contest against the Giants looking for redemption after a slow start and a controversial loss to the Browns a week ago. Let's take a look at some of the players to watch for this weekend's matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Brian Burns- Edge

The Panthers had absolutely no juice against the pass in Week 1. Damien Wilson recorded the team's lone sack, and the team combined for just four TFLs throughout the contest.

To find success going forward, Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow is going to have to figure out how to unlock the Panthers' young star edge in Brian Burns. Without Haason Reddick and his 11 sacks from a season ago, teams are really going to be able to key in on Burns and make him work for his numbers this year. Burns will need to record much better than eight tackles to breakout and hit double digits sacks for the first time in his career this season.

Watch to see how the team adjusts to ramp up the pass rush the week and make sure Brian Burns is on the top of that radar.

Saquon Barkley- Running Back

Reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week Saquon Barkley was a monster in Week 1 against the Titans. He finally looks healthy after two injury-riddled seasons, and it showed with his 194 all-purpose yards. He is going to be the life-source of success for the Giants this season as long as he remains healthy.

The Panthers were absolutely gashed by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the ground in Week 1, surrendering 5.1 yards per carry on 33 rushing attempts, so the Giants will likely be looking to ride Saquon to a 2-0 start.

DJ Moore- Wide Receiver

Moore was relatively quiet in Week 1, turning his six targets into three receptions for 43 yards. With the Panthers struggling to find a rhythm last week, look for the team to try and feed their stars early and often against the Giants to prevent another punt, punt, punt, interception, punt type of start to the game.

The connection between quarterback Baker Mayfield and Moore, who has surpassed 1,100 receiving yards each of the last 3 seasons, will be one to monitor.

Kadarius Toney- Wide Receiver

The Giants' second-year receiver played only seven snaps in their Week 1 win, amassing no catches while carrying the ball twice for 23 yards. Toney showed promise in his rookie season where he played only 10 games (4 starts) due to injury, but collected 420 receiving yards in the process.

A shifty player in the open field, it was surprising to see the young receiver see so little of the field starting off his sophomore campaign. If he does get more snaps in Week 2, he will be a player the Panthers need to keep their eye on.

