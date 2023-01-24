PODCAST: AFC/NFC Title Picks, Could Dallas Enter Sean Payton Sweepstakes? + More

Episode 124 has been released.

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

The crew reviews NFL Divisional Round weekend and previews the upcoming conference championship games next Sunday.

Is Bengals QB Joe Burrow the best QB currently in the NFL?

Should Dallas be the front runners....for Sean Payton?

Tell Em Why You're Mad Monday

Open Mailbag

Who is going to the Super Bowl? The guys make their Conference Championship Predictions.

