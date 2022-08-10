PODCAST: Camp Notes, Panthers LB Mt. Rushmore, Take on QB Battle + More

- Should Sam Darnold still take 1st string snaps?

- Separation at QB and WR?

- Update on Marquis Haynes's injury.

- Sam Mills inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- Panthers linebacker Mt. Rushmore

