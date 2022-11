Recap of the Panthers 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos

What has happened to Russell Wilson?

Matt Rhule's new job

Can Sam Darnold lead the 4-8 Panthers...to a playoff berth?

Open Mailbag Monday

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.