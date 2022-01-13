PODCAST: McCaffrey Trade Rumors, OC Candidates, Cam Returning? + More

Desmond Johnson and Schuyler Callihan discuss the end of the 2021 season. The guys look back and look ahead to what's next for the Panthers.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE

This week's topics:

Trade McCaffrey?

Offensive Coordinator options?

End of Cam Newton in Charlotte…again?

Key Free Agents to retain

And much more!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.