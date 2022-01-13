Skip to main content

PODCAST: McCaffrey Trade Rumors, OC Candidates, Cam Returning? + More

Episode 65 has been released.

Desmond Johnson and Schuyler Callihan discuss the end of the 2021 season. The guys look back and look ahead to what's next for the Panthers. 

This week's topics:

Trade McCaffrey?

Offensive Coordinator options?

End of Cam Newton in Charlotte…again?

Key Free Agents to retain

And much more!

