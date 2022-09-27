Skip to main content

PODCAST: Panthers Notch 1st Win and Dez Apologizes

Episode 96 has been released.

Hosted by Desmond Johnson, Schuyler Callihan, and Jonathan Stewart.

The guys talk about the Panthers' Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. Pros and cons from the game and key players of the game. Dez apologizes to Matt Rhule (sort of) and Schuyler's drinking age is questioned.

