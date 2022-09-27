PODCAST: Panthers Notch 1st Win and Dez Apologizes

Hosted by Desmond Johnson, Schuyler Callihan, and Jonathan Stewart.

The guys talk about the Panthers' Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. Pros and cons from the game and key players of the game. Dez apologizes to Matt Rhule (sort of) and Schuyler's drinking age is questioned.

