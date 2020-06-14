AllPanthers
POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending Panthers Games This Fall?

Schuyler Callihan

The first five plus months of 2020 have been absolutely crazy. So much has happened and the threat of the coronavirus is still very much real.

As the calendar turned to June, most of the professional sports leagues began to put a plan in place for what their upcoming season may look like or in the NBA's and NHL's case, when they can return. The NFL has said multiple times that they are going to do everything in their power to try to start the season on-time and play the regular 16-game schedule. With the virus still lingering, there is concern around the league about what will happen if players, coaches, trainers, etc contract the virus. Does that mean they will be forced to sit out two weeks? Is that team able to play the next week? What about the team they just played? It will be an absolute headache. Then you also have to worry about shutting the season down after it's already begun, similar to what happened to the NBA and NHL. 

To be honest, I'm not so sure there is a perfect solution or a perfect plan to remove the concern of the virus during the season. But what about the fans? We've heard some teams state that they fully expect a full capacity setting and some say there's no way possible they can have fans at the game. With the data on the virus changing on a daily basis, it makes it a fluid situation. As of today, there are no set plans for what percentage of fans are allowed in the stadiums. 

This brings us to our question for you. If permitted, will you be attending Panthers games this season? Or will you play it safe and watch the games from home? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Panthersgirl17
Panthersgirl17

Yes! I hope I get to go to every home game!!!

