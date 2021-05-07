Position by Position Breakdown of What the Panthers Have Gained & Lost

The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of roster moves this offseason. To help recap what has happened thus far, we look at what the team has done at each position.

Quarterback

Gained - Sam Darnold (trade with Jets)

Lost - Teddy Bridgewater (traded to Broncos for 6th round pick)

Fullback

Gained - Mikey Daniel (signed in FA), Mason Stokke (signed as UDFA)

Lost - Alex Armah (signed with Saints)

Running back

Gained - Darius Clark (signed in FA), Chuba Hubbard (4th round pick)

Lost - Mike Davis (signed with Falcons)

Wide Receiver

Gained - David Moore (signed in FA), Micah Simon (signed in FA), Terrace Marshall Jr. (2nd round pick), Shi Smith (6th round pick), Ventell Bryant (signed to futures contract)

Lost - Amara Darboh (released), Curtis Samuel (signed with Washington)

Tight End

Gained - Stephen Sullivan (futures contract), Dan Arnold (signed in FA), Tommy Tremble (3rd round pick)

Lost - Chris Manhertz (signed with Jaguars)

Offensive Line

Gained - OT Cameron Erving (signed in FA), OG Pat Elflein (signed in FA), OT Martez Ivey (signed in FA), OT Brady Christensen (3rd round pick), OG Deonte Brown (6th round pick), OG David Moore (signed as UDFA)

Lost - C Tyler Larsen (signed with Washington), OG Chris Reed (signed with Colts)

Defensive Line

Gained - DE Morgan Fox (signed in FA), DT P.J. Johnson (signed in FA), DE Frank Harron (signed in FA), DT DaQuan Jones (signed in FA), DT Daviyon Nixon (5th round pick), DT Phil Hoskins (7th round pick)

Lost - DT Woodrow Wilson (released), DT Kawann Short (released), DE Stephen Weatherly (released), DT Zach Kerr (released), DE Efe Obada (signed with Bills)

Linebacker

Gained - Haason Reddick (signed in FA), Denzel Perryman (signed in FA), Frankie Luvu (signed in FA)

Lost - Jordan Mack (retired)

Corner

Gained - Jalen Julius (signed in FA), A.J. Bouye (signed in FA), Rashaan Melvin (signed in FA), Jaycee Horn (1st round pick), Keith Taylor Jr. (5th round pick)

Lost - Rasul Douglas (signed with Raiders), Corn Elder (signed with Lions)

Safety

Gained - J.T. Ibe (signed in FA)

Lost - Natrell Jamerson (released), Tre Boston (released)

Kicker

Gained - Matt Ammendola (signed in FA)

Lost - N/A

Punter

Gained - Oscar Draguicevich (signed as UDFA)

Lost - Michael Palardy (released)

Long Snapper

Gained - Thomas Fletcher (6th round pick)

Lost - N/A

