Post-Draft Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Projection: Offense

Quarterback

Starter - Sam Darnold

Backup - P.J. Walker OR Will Grier

Analysis: With Teddy Bridgewater being traded to Denver and the Panthers passing on a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, it looks like it'll be Will Grier and P.J. Walker battling for the backup job. I wouldn't be completely surprised if they add to this room prior to the start of training camp but as far as the starting job goes, it's all in Darnold's hands.

Running Back

Starter - Christian McCaffrey

Backup - Chuba Hubbard

3rd string - Rodney Smith

4th string - Reggie Bonnafon OR Trenton Cannon

Analysis: I kept saying all offseason that the Panthers needed to add another running back to the roster after Mike Davis decided to split for Atlanta. Fortunately for GM Scott Fitterer, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard fell to him in the 4th round. He'll make an impact right away and is RB2 already in my eyes (if healthy).

Wide Receivers

Starters - DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr.

Backups - David Moore, Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith, Keith Kirkwood

Analysis: I initially put David Moore as a starter and Terrace Marshall Jr. as a backup just because of the experience. After rethinking it, that won't matter too much because Marshall is already familiar with Joe Brady's philosophy and he also gives them something the other two receivers don't have - size and physicality.

Tight Ends

Starter - Dan Arnold

2nd string - Ian Thomas

3rd string - Tommy Tremble

Analysis: The Panthers might not have a Greg Olsen on the roster but the tight end group is in much better shape heading into the 2021 season following the signing of Dan Arnold and the selection of Tommy Tremble in the draft. Tremble will mainly assume the role of Chris Manhertz and be an extension of the offensive line. Don't be surprised to see him line up at fullback here and there as well.

Left Tackle

Starter - Cameron Erving

Backup - Trent Scott OR Brady Christensen

Left Guard

Starter - Pat Elflein

Backup - Dennis Daley OR Greg Little

Center

Starter - Matt Paradis

Backup - Pat Elflein

Right Guard

Starter - John Miller

Backup - Deonte Brown OR Dennis Daley

Right Tackle

Starter - Taylor Moton

Backup - Trent Scott OR Brady Christensen

Analysis of offensive line:

Christensen seems like the prototypical Matt Rhule offensive lineman but making that jump from the collegiate level to the NFL is not an easy one for the big guys up front. That's why I have him learning behind Cameron Erving and even on the right side behind Taylor Moton. I would assume that he'll see the majority of his reps on the left side and if it comes down to it, he could always kick inside to guard as well. Deonte Brown is the big question mark. Can he play at a healthy weight consistently and improve his lateral movement? If so, he'll earn a starting job at some point but he's still going to be rotated in especially on short-yardage situations.

