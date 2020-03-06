Potential Tight Ends in the Draft Who Could Replace Greg Olsen

Panthers' fans will be missing a very familiar face when they watch games in 2020. Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers mutually decided to part ways earlier this off-season. Olsen has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks after spending nine of his thirteen year career playing for the Carolina Panthers. Now the Panthers have to move on and find a new tight end. Quarterback Cam Newton always used Olsen as his "go-to" guy in crunch situations, so this is a major hole to fill.

This year's NFL Draft is full of athletic guys who are proven tight ends and excelled at the collegiate level. Is Olsen's replacement in this years draft? Here are a few guys who might be able to step in and replace Olsen.

1. Brycen Hopkins (Purdue)

Hopkins had one of the best seasons for a tight end in Purdue football history in 2019. He finished with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. Hopkins is arguably the best route runner on this list, something Olsen excelled at. He stands in at 6'5", so he can be used all over the field but also be a primary target in the redzone. Hopkins is a guy any team should consider to trade up to get so look for Carolina to keep his name in mind on Draft night.

2. Cole Kmet (Notre Dame)

Kmet had a solid season for the Fighting Irish in 2019, finishing with 45 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns in eleven games.. He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time as he was a consistent guy for the Irish's offense. Kmet is 6'5", 250 lbs so he is a big guy who can get up and get the ball but also be used to run block effectively. More info on Kmet can be seen in the link below.

3. Hunter Bryant (Washington)

Bryant might be the safest choice of this list. He isn't as tall as some of the others (6'2"), but he has the best hands of the group. Last season for Washington, he finished with 52 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns. Playing in the PAC 12, most Panthers' fans probably didn't get a chance to watch Bryant play, but it will be worth your time to check out some of his highlights. I could see him coming in and contributing early.

4. Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

We all know that Thaddeus Moss i the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Randy Moss. But Thaddeus made sure people learned his name this past season. Moss had a stellar season with the LSU Tigers as he helped them win the National Championship in 2019. Some concerns have risen about an injury that was discovered during his physical at the combine which turned out to be a Jones fracture in his right foot and he will have surgery. The surgery is supposed to not affect his draft stock and he will be back for training camp. Info on his injury is in the link below.

5. Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt)

Pinkey has solid hands and is a big guy who proved he can put up decent numbers against SEC quality defenses. He had stellar junior year totaling 50 recpetions for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. Changes at quarterback for Vanderbilt effected Pinkney's opportunities to get the ball more often. He did have a slow 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine recently. He first ran a 5.0, then followed that with a 4.96 second run. Speed is his biggest concern but he is 6'4" 260 lbs, so he could be a great asset in the redzone and run blocking.

Do you think any of these guys would be worth spending a draft pick on? Is there another tight end in the draft that might be a better fit? Or should Carolina get a new tight end in free agency? Let us know in the comment section below.

