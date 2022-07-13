Predicting the Madden 23 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

Although the release of Madden 23 is still a month away, we figured it would be fun to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' offense will be rated. With six newcomers expected to start, this won't be entirely accurate due to not having seen those players up close for 17 games a year ago.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

QB Baker Mayfield - 74

Is 2020 an anomaly for Baker? That might be the biggest question for the rating adjustors this year. Having a rough 2021 season in which he played through a shoulder injury will likely dock him a few points on his overall. Still, Mayfield gives the Panthers an upgrade at the position.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 95

If he's healthy, there's not a more dynamic running back in the league. Unfortunately, he's only played in 10 games over the past two seasons. Because of the injuries, I could see McCaffrey falling to a 95.

WR DJ Moore - 89

DJ Moore continues to ride under the radar thanks to being on a small market team that has had below averaged quarterback play over the last three seasons. What he's done with the quarterbacks he's worked with is impressive. This year, he's on the cusp of reaching 90.

WR Robbie Anderson - 79

If Anderson can get back to he was two years ago, the Panthers will give opposing defenses some serious trouble. I'm just not so sure he has similar production again. After his numbers were cut in half in 2021, Anderson will drop a few overall points.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - 70

Marshall showed a little of what he could do in the preseason last year, but didn't get the same opportunities in the regular season. Although he didn't produce much as a rookie, he has the skillset to be a WR3 in this offense.

TE Ian Thomas/Tommy Tremble - 71

A two for one special here since I think Thomas and Tremble will have the same rating once again. Tremble is growing as a receiver but still needs time to develop under a more experienced Ian Thomas.

LT Ikem Ekwonu - 79

I always have a hard time projecting rookies but I see Ekwonu landing somewhere in the range of Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, so 79 makes sense. Give him a couple of years and he could be into the 90s.

LG Brady Christensen - 70

Christensen finally settles into one spot up front and, according to Matt Rhule, is becoming "one of the best players on the team". I doubt the adjustors will take that into consideration at all, but they had to be impressed with what he put on tape in the final three games of the season. A slight bump up here for the second-year man out of BYU.

C Bradley Bozeman - 74

Bozeman is a rock solid starter. He's not a high-end guy, but he's consistent and will give the Panthers an upgrade over Matt Paradis who never lived up to the hype after signing a few years back.

RG Austin Corbett - 76

Corbett sticks at 76 to begin the year, but I see a path for him to push for 80 by the end of the year. He's going to be one of the "tone-setters" up front and brings Carolina some much-needed stability at right guard.

RT Taylor Moton - 83

Moton didn't really take that next step that I thought he would in 2022. In fact, I felt as if he fell a little shy of expectations. If he does take that next step, he could be one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.