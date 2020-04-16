AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Prediction: Panthers Trade No. 7 Pick to Las Vegas

Schuyler Callihan

With the Carolina Panthers "exploring all options" with their first-round pick in this year's draft, everything is on the table. Last week, GM Marty Hurney talked with the media on a Zoom call and mentioned that the team will look at trading up, staying put at seven and trading down.

In all likelihood, all teams are doing this with their first-round picks to ensure that they are taking the right player at the right spot in the draft. With that No. 7 overall pick, the Panthers would love to see Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons fall into their lap, but with the amount of interest that the New York Giants have in him, I would be shocked if he made it outside of the top five. 

So, with the theory that Simmons is off the board at seven, I'm predicting that the Panthers will trade out of the pick. Yes, Derrick Brown is a solid "Plan B" option, but a team that is searching for a way to trade up for a quarterback will come along and overwhelm Carolina. Who would that team be? Las Vegas. Yes, they have Derek Carr and they signed Marcus Mariota in free agency, but there is a growing belief that the raiders have interest in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Here is my projected trade:

Panthers receive: No. 12 pick, 3rd round pick (80th overall), 5th round pick (160th overall), 2021 4th round pick.

Raiders receive: No. 7 pick

Seems like the Raiders would be giving up a lot, right? Well for reference, when the Bears traded up to the 2nd pick for Trubisky in 2017, they traded the 3rd overall pick, 2nd round pick (67 overall), 4th round pick (111 overall) and a 2018 3rd round pick. 

When the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes, they traded up from No. 27 to No. 10 but gave up a 3rd round pick (91st overall) and 2018 first-round pick (16th overall) to the Bills.

With that deal going through, Love would go 7th to Las Vegas, and only one team between picks 8-12 (Jacksonville) has a definite need on the defensive line. So, even with trading back, there's a legitimate possibility that Derrick Brown could still be on the board. If the Jaguars do take Brown, then I would expect the Panthers to turn their attention to guys like DL Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina), OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia), DL K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU), CB C.J. Henderson or CB Jeff Gladney.

What are your thoughts on this projected trade? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McCaffrey is on the Best Three-Year Stretch in NFL History

CMC is putting up legendary numbers

John Pentol

by

Partridge

Stephen A. Smith Rips Panthers for How They Handled Cam Newton's Departure

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "furious" after Matt Rhule reveals reasoning for the Panthers' decision to cut Cam Newton.

Jack Duffy

by

Partridge

Was the Panthers' Decision to Move on From Cam Newton Justified?

The Cam Newton saga has come to an end in Carolina. Was the Panthers' decision to move on from Newton to Teddy Bridgewater justifiable?

Jack Duffy

by

panther59

Panthers O-Line Must Be Prioritized in the Draft

The big men up front need more depth this season

Jason Hewitt

Why the NFL Draft Season is Ripe to be Hacked

Schuyler Callihan

Mark Ingram on Christian McCaffrey's New Deal: "He Deserves That"

Fellow NFL running back Mark Ingram shows CMC some love

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bagarve

Matt Rhule Explains Why Christian McCaffrey is Worth the Money

Rhule went on WFNZ to explain how McCaffrey's contract was warranted due to his versatile impact on offense.

Jack Duffy

by

Partridge

Stephen A Smith: "Christian McCaffrey Deserves What He Got. Period."

More love being spread for the Panthers star running back

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Does Christian McCaffrey Hold More Value Than Ezekiel Elliott?

The Panthers running back has become one of the best players in the league, but is he the most valuable to his team?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Jason Hewitt's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Carolina will experience some massive upgrades from the draft

Jason Hewitt

by

mrogers3137