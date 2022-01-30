Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Score prediction: Rams 21, 49ers 20

The cinderella story of the 49ers comes to a heartbreaking end today unfortunately. Before the season I had the Niners as my darkhorse to make the Super Bowl and they're actually in a good position. This is a matchup they've done well in over the years and have won both meetings earlier this season. It's hard to beat a team twice, let alone three times. Rams get the win that matters most and punches their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Spread prediction: 49ers +3.5

Who would have thought that a quarterback could lead his team to the NFC Championship game without throwing a single touchdown in the playoffs? Well, Jimmy Garoppolo has done it but his struggles will really hold this team back today. San Francisco's defense is legit and Matthew Stafford is prone to throwing picks, so I actually see 7 of San Fran's 20 points coming via a pick six. Two field goals and a rushing touchdown from Deebo Samuel won't be enough to win the game but it will be enough to keep this game close. The fact that we are getting the hook here makes it even more intriguing for me. Take the points.

Over/Under prediction: Under 45.5

The Niners stand no chance in this one if they play to the Rams' style. They want this to be a slugfest that turns into the first to 20 wins. To get an over here, we would need the Rams to push 30 and I just don't see that happening. Not against this defense. Lean to the under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.