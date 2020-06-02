Projected Starting Offensive Line for Panthers in 2020

Over the course of the last several months, the Panthers have seen a ton of change throughout their roster. That is no different with the offensive line, who will be welcoming in three new starters. Today, we take a sneak peek at what the Panthers offensive line could look like in 2020.

LT Russell Okung

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Panthers finally have some stability at the left tackle position. Okung comes over from the Los Angeles Chargers in the one-for-one swap that included Trai Turner. Okung is a seasoned veteran and will be an anchor on the Panthers offensive line. Having him around should speed up the development of 2019 second round pick Greg Little.

LG John Miller

When Miller plays, he's starting. The problem is keeping him on the field. Through his first five NFL seasons, Miller has only played a complete 16-game season once. He missed 12 games in 2017 and has missed a handful of games every other year. If Miller can stay healthy, he could turn into one of the Panthers' biggest surprises.

C Matt Paradis

There's no doubt about it, Matt Paradis has been one of the biggest disappointments after arriving from the Denver Broncos. He's been a rock solid center throughout his career, but just really struggled in his first year in the Queen City. The additions of Russell Okung and Michael Schofield III could be what gets Paradis back on track.

RG Michael Schofield III

Schofield III has been a consistent starter throughout his career and has not missed a game in the last two seasons. He's durable and, better yet, reliable. He's not going to be one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, but he's going to get the job done.

RT Taylor Moton

Moton returns with the most experience playing in the Panthers organization, although it's only three years. He's a reliable bookend tackle that will play a vital role in Carolina's offense. With Moton opposite of Okung, the Panthers should be just fine on the edge.

What do you think of the projected offensive line? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

