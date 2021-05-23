Projecting the Panthers' Starting Offensive Line for 2021

Carolina had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2020 and made several roster moves this offseason in hopes of improving the overall play of the unit. There are still question marks at several spots on the line and whether or not improvement takes place is to be seen.

So without further adieu, here's a look at what the starting offensive line could look like in 2021.

Left Tackle - Cameron Erving

Russell Okung remains a free agent and does not appear to be re-signing with Carolina meaning that the Panthers will have their 8th different starting left tackle in as many years when this season begins. I'm not putting Erving in the starting role because I believe in him but more so because he will be the best equipped to win the job out of training camp. However, I do expect rookie Brady Christensen to take over the starting job at some point throughout the regular season.

Backup: Brady Christensen

Left Guard - Pat Elflein

Elflein is very capable of being a legitimate starter up front but does need to clean up some areas of his game, including pass protection. After a strong rookie season in 2017 lining up at center, he took quite a step back in 2018, which forced the Vikings to move him over to guard. In 2019, Elflein allowed eight sacks and committed eight penalties - certainly numbers that need to trim down.

Backup: Deonte Brown

Center - Matt Paradis

Paradis was a little more consistent in 2021 but still hasn't produced anywhere near the way he did with the Denver Broncos. Then again, he's really the only option at center if you take out former undrafted free agent Sam Tecklenburg. I expect Pat Elflein to serve as the backup since he started there for Minnesota at the beginning of his career.

Backup: Pat Elflein

Right Guard - John Miller

He may not have had the type of year he or the Panthers would have liked to of had but there's potential there for Miller to develop into a quality starter. Now that Miller has a full year under his belt in this offense and a year working with offensive line coach Pat Meyer, I expect him to take a big leap.

Backup: Dennis Daley or David Moore

Right Tackle - Taylor Moton

If there is one place on the offensive line the Panthers don't have to worry about, it's at right tackle with Taylor Moton. He will be playing under the franchise tag in 2021 but will almost certainly be getting a long-term deal worked out with the team soon. Not only is right tackle in a good spot because of Moton but also because of Trent Scott's ability to step in and be productive if called into action.

Backup: Trent Scott

