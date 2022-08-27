Quick Hits: Confidence in P.J. Walker, Bozeman Set to Return, When Cuts Will Be Made + More

Zane Gonzalez update

"It looks like it's a significant, long-term injury. He's going to be seen by a specialist and that will lead to any future decisions that have to be made. But it is a significant injury to his groin. He's a warrior. He'll find a way to battle back. And we'll find out exactly what the length of that is. Scott [Fitterer] and all of our people are working on getting some guys in and figuring out what our options are in the interim."

Sam Darnold update

"He had an MRI today. He does have a high ankle sprain. In terms of the length of that, we're not sure. We sent those images to specialists to gauge it but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time."

Confidence in P.J. Walker as a backup

"Listening to Ben [McAdoo] talk today, we had our staff meeting and both Ben and Sean [Ryan] were really pleased with how P.J. came in and played last night. Especially after a tough outing last week. Came back this week and had good decision-making. Has good command of the offense. When he's out there, the guys play. They rally around him. P.J. has done a good job this training camp and preseason with the limited reps he's gotten. We'll examine every option but I know Coach McAdoo, Coach Ryan, and myself all have confidence in what P.J. can bring."

Bradley Bozeman's status

"He'll integrate back into practice this week, so the anticipation is that, depending on how things go, we hope and believe that he'll be ready for game week."

Plan for handling cuts/practice next week

"I think the plan right now tentatively is to wait 'til Tuesday. The guys came in for medical checks today. They're off tomorrow. We'll practice on Monday. I'll give them Tuesday off. We don't have to, but I'll give them off on the cut day. Then we'll practice Wednesday, Thursday."

