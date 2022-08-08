Quick Hits: Darnold Trade Rumors, Mayfield Takes a 'Jump', Luvu Setting the Standard + More

Darnold trade rumors

""I haven't had any of those conversations. We're in the middle of a quarterback battle. I assume with quarterback battles things like that are going to be said but there's nothing that's been said to me by Scott [Fitterer]."

Keeping three quarterbacks

"I think we've walked into this season thinking that we would have three quarterbacks on the roster. We're always going to do what's right for the team. As I've said, out of 32 NFL teams, 12 played one quarterback last year for all 17 regular season games. The average over the last five years is 41%, so as much as we're concerned about the starting quarterback battle, I'm looking at the two and on Wednesday the threes will get a lot of reps."

Baker Mayfield taking a jump

"He's definitely improving. He gets more and more of a feel for what he can do at the line of scrimmage. What he's done in ten days is pretty impressive. He's making really good jumps."

Offensive line

"I like our offensive line. They've got a little demeanor about themselves. There's good competition still at a lot of different positions. I like that group. The defensive line, obviously with Marquis [Haynes] the other day, my heart was in my throat just for him. He's a key factor to what we're going to do, so to get him to be back is great. I think the biggest thing with the defensive line is taking the next step pass rushing with a four man rush in the two minutes and Phil [Snow] not having to blitz. Let's get to the quarterback when we're tired."

Frankie Luvu's camp

"Frankie Luvu is the standard for the way we want to play defense. He runs to the football. He plays hard. He plays physical. And one thing about him is he's never a victim. Nothing ever happened to him. It's never like, oh me. He attacks every practice every day like it's a blessing and it's infectious. I'm not a morning person. Like, I don't want to talk to anybody until like 9 and Frankie walks by and calls everybody brother and calls everybody uce and he means it. He uplifts this entire team. From every position and staff. To have that kind of character and personality but to also play that way on the field. He's really valuable."

What intrigued them to Luvu a year ago

"We just loved the way he played. Running to the ball is a part of it but just how hard he plays at the point of attack, like, he's always initiating contact. He's one of those guys when we signed him, we thought we saw something that people didn't. I think he's going to be a guy that makes a lot of plays for us."

