Quick Hits: Decision to Waive Santoso, Corn Elder's Return, Shi Smith Update + More

RE: Waiving Ryan Santos

"Just felt like it was time to move on. Obviously, we had Zane in minicamp. He was accurate and he was a guy that we liked at the time. Zane ha kicked in the National Football League, he's been 88% over the course of a season. Knowing him and having a feel for him, I feel like he'll step right in."

RE: What to expect from John Miller returning from COVID-19 list

"I think we'll have to take it day by day, I don't really think we can project it. We just have to get him as ready as we can. Pat [Elflein] was limited today, all of those guys are kind of beat up right now. We went out there and practiced in full pads, it was physical today. We'll watch the tape and try to get the best five guys out there."

RE: How Corn Elder can help

"Corn knows our system, knows our defense. He was an awesome guy to have around here last year - he can do a lot of things. Unfortunately, Myles [Hartsfield] will be out for a while and we get A.J. [Bouye] back next week. But this week, we just know that Corn knows things and he can be available to us."

RE: Shi Smith injury update

"I don't know that he'll play. He's up, he's practicing. It's just a matter of how the rotation goes throughout the course of the week. I wanted to see him practice today and he practiced well, in terms of the injury.

RE: Red zone issues

"We just have to execute better. It's not like these big, macro things. It's always an inch here, a step there. I personally don't think it's schematic. I think Joe [Brady] had some good things dialed up. We just have to throw and catch a little bit better. We have to be a little bit tighter on the wide zone."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.