Quick Hits: Evaluating Baker, Terrace Marshall Being Inactive, RB Depth + More

Assessment of Baker Mayfield's play

"I think Baker would be the first to tell you that he wants to play better. I think it's still a matter of settling his feet in. Overall, it's the passing game in general that has to improve. We keep an error percentage and we feel like if our error percentage is under 17, we have a really good chance to win. We were at 13%, so we were really good in terms of we only had three negative plays, we had three sacks, we had one penalty, we had one drop. So we didn't beat ourselves, we didn't have the errors. Baker has protected the ball. One interception in the first game. So there's a lot of positives. Just our passing game, third down in general is just not anywhere near where we want it to be."

Excelling in running the ball and stopping the run

"I think it lets you know you can control the game. You can get in games and be ahead or be behind, but you want to be able to control the game. You want to control the line of scrimmage. You want to have a lead, maintain the lead. That to me is a key to winning games in the fourth quarter. Controlling the game and winning up front by the offensive and defensive lines is really important."

Injury status of Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson

"Both of those guys, I would expect them to be fine this week. I'll wait and see until Wednesday in terms of where they are."

Terrace Marshall being inactive

"Yeah, we had to make a decision. Part of it so much at the receiver position is who can help me on special teams and who knows all three positions. Some guys are really good at one or two. [Rashard] Higgins is a guy that can go in and play all three. We tried to play Higgins more, we wanted to get him down in the red zone in those situations where his hands can be an asset for us."

Getting the game ball from the team

"I saw Baker holding the ball and I knew he was going to give it to me. It's not really what I wanted. I want the game to always be about the players. That being said, I told the team it was a tremendous honor to have them as a coach. I've never really seen that before, so I appreciate that those guys wanted to go out and validate me as a coach or whatever. Maybe that they stood up for me and all that, but at the end of the day it's not about me."

Getting Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman more playing time

"They're there. Chuba, I thought was another real bright spot. He had two really good runs. The one run that he had was he kind of got hit, spun out, and ran for 10 or 12 yards. I'd love to get D'Onta rolling, it just hasn't worked out yet. I think that's got to be a better job by us. He's practicing well. We know he can be a weapon for us but we've got to convert some third downs and stay on the field. I'd like to get those guys involved. It's hard to take Christian off the field. It just is what it is."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.